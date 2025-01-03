17 hours ago

Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has once again opened up about his frustrations during his tenure as Black Stars captain, describing his time in the role as isolating and riddled with betrayal.

The 39-year-old former striker, who captained the national team during a significant portion of his illustrious career, expressed his disappointment in an emotional Instagram post on January 2, 2025.

“In my time as a captain in the national team, I was alone. I only delivered on the field,” Gyan said, revealing that he felt unsupported despite his leadership and contributions.

Gyan also accused unnamed individuals of brainwashing younger players against him, leading to a lack of respect and unity within the squad.

“The kids would come into the team, they are all excited to see me, then three days later, they would be avoiding me all because they have been brainwashed.

People brainwashed the kids against me so they didn't respect me,” he claimed.

Reflecting on his legacy as Ghana’s captain, Gyan pointed to the struggles of those who, he alleges, were influenced to oppose him.

“After my departure, you can see the effect. Go back and look at the kids who were brainwashed—where are they now?”

The former striker also addressed criticism he faced for wearing a customized captain’s armband when he scored his historic 50th goal for Ghana.

Instead of being celebrated for his achievement, Gyan lamented that critics focused on the armband design, which featured his image.

“Instead of celebrating my 50th goal, you were fixated on my face on the captain’s armband,” he said, dismissing the controversy as petty.

Gyan’s tenure as Black Stars captain was marked by both personal milestones and team challenges, including reaching the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite his grievances, his contributions remain unmatched in Ghana’s football history, with 50 goals in 119 appearances and a record of scoring in three successive FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014).

His recent remarks have reignited conversations about the dynamics within the Black Stars during his leadership and the broader issue of respect and unity in the team.