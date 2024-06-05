3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan has shed light on his humble beginnings in professional football, revealing that he was paid just GHC100 during his stint with Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals.

Gyan, now 38, rose to prominence after showcasing his talent at the colts level before joining Liberty Professionals, where he quickly became a standout player in the Ghanaian topflight.

Reflecting on his early days, Gyan disclosed that his signing fee at Liberty was a modest GHC500, with only GHC250 being disbursed to him.

He fondly reminisced about the meager GHC100 monthly salary he earned at Liberty before securing a dream move to Italian club Udinese.

"At Liberty, I was earning GHC100 a month," Gyan shared during an interview on YFM Ghana. "My first contract at Udinese, I was earning €3,700 a month."

Gyan's career trajectory saw him progress to higher-paying contracts as he moved to clubs like Modena, where his salary increased to €7,000 and beyond.

His journey took him to various clubs across the globe, including Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United, and Legon Cities.

Despite the financial challenges at the start of his career, Gyan's talent and dedication propelled him to become Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and the country's second-most-capped player with 109 appearances.

As Gyan reflects on his remarkable journey from modest beginnings to international stardom, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers and a testament to the rewards of perseverance and hard work in the face of adversity.