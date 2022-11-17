2 days ago

The road to the dugout has begun for legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as he has earned his UEFA license B coaching badge from the Wales Football Association.

Asamoah Gyan has officially not announced his retirement from the beautiful game in which he has spent more than two decades but from all indications, his playing career has ended.

He last played football for Legon Cities during the 2020/2021 season but was released at the end of the season in an injury-ravaged stint.

Gyan was in Wales from June 11, 2022, where he underwent his coaching badges in Wales- United Kingdom.

Ghana's all-time top scorer was in the classroom for a six-day programme for the Wales Football Association's UEFA License B certificate.

Persons who have played football or have experience in coaching had to be domiciled in Wales for the course.

Asamoah Gyan is the highest-scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.