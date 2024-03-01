2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan has offered a subtle response to accusations made by Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor, suggesting that political motivations influenced his penalty miss during the 2010 World Cup.

Dafeamekpor alleged that Gyan intentionally missed the crucial penalty kick due to political biases. However, veteran journalist Sannie Daara has condemned these claims, highlighting Gyan's steadfast dedication to Ghana.

Daara stated on X, "This is politics but it is so wrong. @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 [Asamoah Gyan] would have made a bigger name for himself, Ghana, and Africa."

In response to Daara's post, Gyan humorously remarked, "Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon."

These allegations arose following Gyan's acceptance of an appointment from the New Patriotic Party. The former Black Stars captain was named as the chair of the sub-committee for Youth and Sports for the party's campaign manifesto.

Gyan has expressed his eagerness to contribute to the revival of sports in this capacity, leveraging his wealth of experience in the field.