9 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has named former Ghana head coach Claude Le Roy as his favourite manager, highlighting Le Roy's exceptional man-management skills.

In an interview with YFM, Gyan also acknowledged the significant influence of the late Ghanaian manager Jones Attuquayefio, who discovered him and helped him reach the highest level in his career.

However, he expressed a particular preference for Le Roy due to the French manager's approach to player management.

"Jones Attuquayefio took me from Liberty Professionals, gave me confidence, and I reached the highest level.

But I've had a lot of great coaches. I had good coaches under whom I scored goals, and they also benefited from me.

But the coach with whom I felt more comfortable because he gives you a role to play and guides you, I think it was Claude Le Roy," Gyan said.

Reflecting on his experience with Le Roy, Gyan added, "He knows he is my favourite. He has my style. He will give you the confidence in the world to do anything you want to do."

Le Roy, who coached the Black Stars for two years, handed Gyan his Africa Cup of Nations debut in 2008 and led Ghana to a third-place finish in the tournament.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer, having scored 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars.

His preference for Claude Le Roy underscores the impact the French manager had on his career, providing him with the confidence and guidance that helped him excel on the international stage.