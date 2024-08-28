6 hours ago

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has opened up about his past, admitting that he once engaged in womanizing, a behaviour he now regrets.

During an interview on Onua TV, Gyan shared his life lessons, particularly warning young people against the pitfalls of womanizing by reflecting on his own experiences.

“Everyone has had their encounters, but womanizing did not benefit me. I would advise couples to resolve their issues privately,” said the former Black Stars captain.

Gyan, who had been married since 2013, officially divorced his wife, Gifty, after their marriage was annulled on October 31, 2023.

The couple has three children, with Gifty granted custody while Gyan is responsible for child support.

Despite retiring in June 2023, Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer and Africa’s highest-scoring player in World Cup history.

Gyan’s football career began with Liberty Professionals, and he went on to play for several clubs, including Udinese, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United, and Lego Cities.