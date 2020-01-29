1 hour ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been ruled out of the Indian Super League season with an injury worry.

The Ghanaian last featured for his side on December 28th 2019 during their 1-1 drawn game against Kerala Blasters

The highlanders have acquired Irish striker Andy Keogh, who will be filling up the spot of the injured Asamoah Gyan.

The Ghana international last featured for NorthEast United during their 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters on December 28th 2019.

NorthEast United are without a win in their last six league matches and are currently ninth on the ISL standings.

Asamoah Gyan joined the Indian side in the summer on a free transfer from Turkish side Kayserispor and has scored four goals with an assist in eight games for his club before the injury curtailed his season.