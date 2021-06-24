17 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities will miss Asamoah Gyan for their crunch match day 30 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium later this afternoon.

Legon Cities will play host to Accra Hearts of Oak in their home fixture in a match that has garnered so much relevance with Kotoko's 2-1 win over Karela United on Wednesday.

Anything but a win for Accra Hearts of Oak will mean Asante Kotoko will maintain the top spot getting into the crunch match day 31 clash.

The 35 year old striker according to multiple media reports is carrying a minor injury and is therefore a major doubt for the Hearts of Oak clash which will come off later today.

After a crunch two hour training session there was no Asamoah Gyan who rather had a 12 minute chat with the boys on Wednesday.

Richmond Antwi will continue to lead the line for the royals with support from Jonah Attuquaye and Baba Mahama from the flanks.

Legon Cities are currently ninth on the league table with 38 points and a win against Accra Hearts of Oak will all but secure their Premier League status.

The match will kick off later this evening at 6pm local time.

Asamoah Gyan joined the ambitious Premier League on a free transfer last summer prior to the start of the Ghana Premier League season.