Management committee member of the Black Stars, Samuel Osei Kuffour has hit out at former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for his rants on the exclusion of Majeed Ashimeru from the Black Stars squad list to face Nigeria.

According to Sammy Kuffour Asamoah Gyan being a former Ghana captain could have asked persons closer to the team than going berserk on social media.

Legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has descended on the handlers of the senior national team the Black Stars for snubbing in form midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

The Anderlecht midfielder is one of the most in form Ghanaian players abroad but was snubbed by coach Otto Addo for Ghana's fierce clash against Nigeria.

More often than not questions have been raised to why coached of the Black Stars do not call up certain players for national assignment.

Gyan went ballistic and branded the decision to leave out Ashimeru as nonsense adding that he is the best Ghanaian midfielder currently aside Partey.

“I think he has his personal view on certain players, I personally have to respect his decision as a human being but putting that aside, we have to also go to the coaches, they have monitored every player but when you look at the statistics, how many matches has Majeed Ashimeru played,” Kuffour told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“I believe Asamoah Gyan is part of Ghana, he has captained this team and the little advise I have him is that, if something like this happen, maybe he can call one or two people but if you put on social media to use nonsense, I don’t think its fair."

Asamoah Gyan has since apologized for the use of the the word nonsense but maintains Ashimeru deserves a call up.

“I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars but am sorry for using the word ‘Nonsense’ in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana,” he tweeted.