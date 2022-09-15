1 hour ago

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has signed a book of condolence at the British High Commission in Accra following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British Monarch died on Thursday, 8th September, 2022 aged 96years at Balmoral in Scotland after a short illness.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

Queen Elizabeth II's tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK's entry into - and withdrawal from - the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week.

She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign.

The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.

Asamoah Gyan who had a storied career played for Sunderland in England for one season and is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals.