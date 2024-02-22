56 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian football captain Asamoah Gyan has made a notable transition from sports to politics, as he joins Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee.

In this new role, Gyan will focus on developing policies concerning youth and sports, drawing upon his extensive experience and expertise in these fields.

Gyan's appointment follows his recent involvement in politics, including his presence at the UPSA Auditorium during Bawumia's presentation of his vision statement ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Regarded as a role model and icon in Ghana, Gyan's influence extends beyond sports, potentially impacting the political landscape.

As Ghana's leading goal scorer with 51 goals and six FIFA World Cup goals, Gyan's illustrious career has earned him widespread recognition and respect, solidifying his status as a national hero.

While Gyan's entry into politics may draw both praise and criticism, his inclusion in the manifesto committee offers a valuable opportunity to contribute to policy development benefiting Ghana's youth and sports sectors.

Should the current vice president be successful in his political bid, the former Ghana captain stands to earn a significant role in the youth and sports sector.