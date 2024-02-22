5 hours ago

Former Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan has embraced his recent appointment to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee, expressing confidence in his experience and expertise to drive positive change in the sports arena ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

In his new role as chairman of the Youth and Sports sub-committee, Gyan took to social media to share his excitement and qualifications for the position.

"When I look back at my career, my highs, my lows, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute to sports," he wrote.

Gyan emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and experience with the next generation, saying, "I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field?"

He continued, "How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience, how do we achieve without a clear path ahead?"

Reflecting on his career, he emphasized his readiness to leverage his highs, lows, failures, and successes to contribute meaningfully to sports development.

Gyan underscored the importance of passing on knowledge and experience to the next generation, highlighting the need for active participation in effecting change and inspiring progress.

He called for unity in guiding the future of sports in Ghana, stressing the significance of collective experiences in paving the way for success.

"I believe that with collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost," he said.

The legendary footballer concluded by calling for unity in shaping the future of sports in Ghana.

"Let's join hands and sharpen the path and the future of sports," he wrote.

While Gyan's political foray has elicited mixed reactions, with some applauding the move as a step toward enhancing the youth and sports sector, others may view it with skepticism, perceiving it as an expansion of his influence beyond sports.

However, regardless of differing opinions, Gyan's involvement in the manifesto committee presents an opportunity to shape policies that can positively impact Ghana's sports landscape.

As Ghana anticipates the 2024 General Elections, Gyan's role in the manifestation committee could prove instrumental in steering the country's sports sector towards greater heights under potential leadership changes.