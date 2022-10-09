1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has tipped Dreams FC head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu for stardom in his coaching career.

The young tactician who began his trade at Liberty Professionals is highly rated on the local scene and has been making strides.

He helped Techiman Eleven Wonders service relegation some two seasons ago, joined Medeama win what a big break but was sacked barely four matches into his stint.

Osei-Fosu is now at Dreams FC where he has helped them to two wins against Kotoku Royals and Bibiani Gold Stars and one defeat to Karela United.

"I know Ignatius Osei-Fosu very much and I watched him grow as a coach and I know he will become better and better," Gyan told Pure FM.

"I like his personality and his commitment and for me, he has the potential to become a top-class coach.

"He knows how to prepare his team for games and he has everything to become a top coach in the future."

Osei-Fosu has in the past worked for Kotoko as a scout when Masaud Didi Dramani was in charge.