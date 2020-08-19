9 minutes ago

Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is a player in demand as several clubs in Ghana and outside the country are on the haunt for the marksman.

According to his manager Samuel Anim Addo, three top Ghanaian clubs including Asante Kotoko have enquired about the availability of the former NorthEast United striker.

Gyan, 34, is a free agent after leaving the Indian Super League side after the expiration of his contract.

The striker who is now in Ghana is looking to take the next step as he enters the twilight of his nomadic career.

"Three top Ghanaian clubs and three clubs from outside have approached Asamoah Gyan for his services," Anim Addo said.

"Kumasi Asante Kotoko is one of the three clubs, but we are yet to get to the decision level as to whether he will play or not", Anim Addo concluded.

Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals has not hidden his love and admiration for Kotoko and his willingness to play for the club before hanging up his boots.

He has played at three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and is the highest scoring African player at the World cup while also playing at seven AFCON tournaments.