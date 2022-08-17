2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan aims to exact revenge for the heartbreak of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa when his side faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars opened the scoring through Sulley Muntari, only for Diego Forlan to equalize and take the game into extra time.

With 121 minutes on the clock and the match heading for a penalty shootout, Luis Suarez was sent off when he handled on the line to deny the Ghanaian a certain goal.

Speaking to the BBC, the former Sunderland striker revealed that he will be looking for revenge if he gets the chance to face Uruguay again at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"The whole world knows what happened," Gyan said.

"When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay in Ghana's group [in Qatar] the only thing that came into mind was revenge. Ghanaians want revenge.

"Personally, I just sat back and smiled because I understand how the game goes. What happened in 2010 is behind me [but] maybe there might be another opportunity."

"When the time comes, and I'm part of the team, and we play against Uruguay, you never know what's going to happen," Gyan said.

"Obviously, I'm human. I have that at the back of my mind that maybe if I get another chance I can be able to prove myself.

"The most important game for Ghanaians right now is the game against Uruguay. Because this is at the back of everybody's mind, going for revenge."

Ghana returns to the World Cup after missing out on Russia in 2018 and will take on Portugal in their first game in Group H.

The Black Stars, have also been paired with South Korea as well as the Uruguayans.