41 minutes ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has cast doubts on Asamoah Gyan's quest to join the traveling party to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as a player.

According to the former Udinese midfielder, Asamoah Gyan cannot be ready in time for the world cup even if he trains as announced.

He says that it takes more than training on your own to be ready to play on a big stage like the World Cup.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

“From my side, I don’t think [Asamoah] Gyan will be ready [for the World Cup],” he told Joy Sports.

“Training alone and training with a club is different. He knows the stage [World Cup] more than me. He has been there more than me. He has been there three times, he has been the captain in 2014 so he knows the kind of stage it is.

“Training alone two-and-half months before a tournament like this – for my experience I have when I have an injury for six months and came back it took me like three or four months before I got better.

“I don’t think he will be ready for the World Cup.”

However, Agyemang-Badu believes the Ghana Football Association (GFA) can take Gyan as part of the team to Qatar to help the attacking players.

“What we can offer him is for him to be there to help with the striking side as the striker’s coach but for the field of play, he can never be ready for the World Cup,” he added.