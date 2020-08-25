27 minutes ago

Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is a player in demand as several clubs in Ghana and outside the country are on the haunt for the marksman.

According to his manager Samuel Anim Addo, the player is wanted by clubs in Europe and Asia but he will consider playing for Asante Kotoko if the club can meet their terms.

Gyan, 34, is a free agent after leaving the Indian Super League side after the expiration of his contract.

The striker who is now in Ghana is looking to take the next step as he enters the twilight of his nomadic career.

Reports in the local media claim the new CEO of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah is intent on signing the striker for the club.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Sammy Anim said they are yet to receive any offer from Kotoko.

He has however cleared the air that his client's constant links with Kotoko is because of his self confessed love for the club.

“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now no club has approached him with any offer,” Mr Anim Addo said.

“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”

He is Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals has not hidden his love and admiration for Kotoko and his willingness to play for the club before hanging up his boots.

He has played at three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and is the highest scoring African player at the World cup while also playing at seven AFCON tournaments.