1 hour ago

Former Cameroon striker and President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fils says that the decision as to whether Asamoah Gyan should play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup should be left to head coach Otto Addo.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 revealed that he is happy that Ghana’s all-time top scorer wants to play in Qatar.

He however added that the final decision to name Asamoah Gyan among the traveling party to Qatar rests with Otto Addo.

“I am happy that Asamoah Gyan has the desire to return (to the Black Stars)," Eto’o, who is a former Cameroon national team captain said.

"Asamoah Gyan’s place in the World Cup is the decision of the coach,” Eto’o, a Qatar Legacy Ambassador, who is in Ghana for a two-day working visit added.

The striker is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.