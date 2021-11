1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies FC is delighted to confirm the signing of Bagabaga Ladies FC youngster, Asana Yahaya on a season long deal.

Asana, a left back comes in to complement the team ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

She’s joined on a year deal with option to renew.

Asana Yahaya will wear shirt number 14 for the tournament.