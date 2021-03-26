37 minutes ago

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, a mining firm, has stocked the libraries of a number of first-cycle schools in the Amansie South and West Districts in the Ashanti Region with furniture and assorted reading materials to promote the culture of reading and enhance literacy.

Eighteen new schools within the company’s operational area also received assorted materials under the firm’s literacy programme which is being executed together with the Canadian Organisation for Development through Education (CODE) and the Ghana Book Trust.

Thirty-two schools in the two districts have already benefitted from the six-year partnership programme which was initiated in October 2016.

Books

A total of 8,800 books, pens and other accessories were distributed to all the 44 schools in the areas.

"This project is being executed in direct response to low literacy levels among some of our students, which is the result of very many causative factors," the General Manager of Asanko, Mr Eben Swanepoel, said at the presentation ceremony last Thursday.

He said the partnership had provided high-quality, culturally reflective and literacy level appropriate reading materials for schools in its operational area.

"This goal is to have future generations of literate young people who will be critical thinkers, earn good livelihoods and contribute effectively towards development of our communities," Mr Swanepoel said.

COVID-19

In addition to the materials, the partners of Asanko Gold also donated assorted COVID-19 protective items to all beneficiary schools of the project.

Each student was presented with two washable face marks while the girls received a number of sanitary pads in addition to the face masks.

The General Manager of Asanko called for support from the chiefs and teachers to ensure an improved education standard in the schools.

Ghana Book Trust

The Director of Ghana Book Trust, Ms Genevieve Eba-Polley, said since the project started, there had been significant improvement in the communication skills of the students, which is gradually impacting on their Basic Education Certificate Examination results.

She said the figures were not readily available but on the face of it, there had been a major jump in the results of the students and for the first time in many years, the children had gained admission to some of the best schools in the region.

Source: graphic.com.gh