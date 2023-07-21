4 hours ago

The maiden edition of the Asante Akim Central August Festival (AACAFest) has been launched. This year’s edition was launched on the theme “Connecting, Projecting, and Developing.”

The main event is scheduled to take place from August 18 to 27, 2023, in the municipality.

Speaking at the launch, Member of Parliament for the area, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, stated that the municipality needed an occasion to bring the people together to promote unity and development, and that AACAFest is a good way to do this.

“We need a lot of development in this area, but we can’t rely only on the government. AACAFest will bring the people here together so that we can solve some of these issues, such as education,” he stated.The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Robert Yaw Kwakye, also added that the festival will help to showcase the abundance of agricultural and business opportunities in the area to attract investors.

“AACAFest will bring home natives of Asante Akim Central, both home and abroad, together to showcase the agricultural, sporting, industrial, and business opportunities in this area, which can bring investors into the municipality,” he added.

Rabiu Mohammed, former Black Stars midfielder and member of the winning team of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup for Ghana, also promised to support sports talents in the area to promote development.

“Asante Akim Central is my home. I’m ready to open doors for those with the talents. I had the same help, and I’m willing to offer the same,” he noted.

Asante Akim Central Municipality is located in the eastern part of the Ashanti Region and has Konongo as its capital town.

Source: citifmonline