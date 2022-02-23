1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have acquired a brand new state of the art 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach.

The 36 seater coach was sponsored by the club's official banking partners Access bank.

It will help the club in their various travels across the country playing league matches among others.

The luxurious coach is the first of its kind to be used by any local team in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko announced the acquisition of the bus with a message on their various social media handles:

"Brand new 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach!!🚍 34+1+1 seater!! Luxurious seating💺arrangements (First ever in Gh🇬🇭) Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our new BUS sponsored by our new partner, Access Bank!"

An official ceremony is expected to be held where the bus will be officially presented to the porcupine warriors.