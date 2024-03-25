1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo lamented Sunday's defeat against Nations FC as unfortunate, highlighting the players' organization, discipline, and adherence to the system and structure.

"It was a difficult game and a very difficult situation. I think our players came to the party, they were well organized, disciplined, and played according to our system and structure but it’s unfortunate, we didn’t get that needed goal but we played well, kudos to the boys," Ocloo expressed in a post-match interview.

Kotoko suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, succumbing to a 1-0 loss against Nations FC in a local derby in the Ghana Premier League.

As a result, they have dropped to ninth place, trailing the top spot by 10 points amidst mounting pressure, with coach Prosper Ogum given a three-game ultimatum to salvage his job.

Ogum's side is set to face Bechem United, Nsoatreman, and Dreams FC in crucial matches that Kotoko must win.