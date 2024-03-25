1 hour ago

After Asante Kotoko's disappointing 1-0 loss to Nations FC, assistant coach David Ocloo has called on fans to maintain their loyalty and support despite the team facing challenging circumstances.

Playing in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, adding to a concerning trend of five losses in six games during the second round of fixtures.

In a post-match interview, Ocloo acknowledged the difficult situation faced by the team, stating, "It’s a very difficult situation... We need some time, it will come.

They should forgive us for such a result, but they should keep supporting us, and we will not disappoint them."

Addressing concerns about the team's chances of winning silverware this season, Ocloo reassured worried fans, saying, "It’s not over yet... This is the time we need them most, so they shouldn’t neglect us; we will turn things around."

Amidst calls from some supporters for changes within the technical staff, particularly the removal of head coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh, Ocloo appealed for patience.

Notably, Ogum has been given three games to reverse the negative trend and secure his position within the club.

While tensions rise among fans demanding action against the technical staff, Ocloo emphasizes the importance of understanding and increased loyalty from supporters to navigate through this challenging phase together.