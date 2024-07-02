1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko showcased their strength on Monday morning, defeating Cornerstones 5-1 in an off-season friendly match.

The game, held at Adako Jachie, was part of the club's preparations for the upcoming Democracy Cup match against Hearts of Oak.

Despite Cornerstones' efforts, the Ghana Premier League giants were too formidable. Bernard Somuah starred in the match, scoring twice.

Midfielders Justice Blay and Baba Yahaya also found the back of the net, while Jordan Amissah added another goal, sealing the emphatic victory for Asante Kotoko.

In related news, the Democracy Cup clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled. Initially set for July 5, the match will now take place on Wednesday, July 17.

This game is a significant part of Kotoko's broader preparation strategy as they aim for improved performance in the upcoming season.

Following a sixth-place finish in the recently concluded 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko is determined to better their standing next season.

The club has already released more than 20 players and is actively seeking reliable replacements to strengthen the squad.

With rigorous preparations and strategic player acquisitions, the Porcupine Warriors are setting their sights on a successful campaign in the next Ghana Premier League season.