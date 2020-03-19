33 minutes ago

Reports emanating from Kumasi suggest that the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako is set to resign from the club.

According to local radio station, Kumasi FM, the Ghana Football Association executive council member has been ‘sidelined’ in the administration and decision making of the club and has not been paid for three(3) months.

Kumasi FM also revealed checks by their outfit which indicate that by us some of the management members of Asante Kotoko have duly received their salary for these period.

These growing concerns have left Mr. Amoako with no other option than to resign considering how he’s chastised for the abysmal results that arise from the decisions taken on his blind side.

Meanwhile, investigations conducted by Kumasi FM has revealed that players of Asnate Kotoko are owed two(2) months salary with no explanation from management given to senior players who tried to demand reasons.

According to sources, the players are also owed five(5) match-winning bonus defiling reports the amount has been settled.