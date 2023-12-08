8 hours ago

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee, is brimming with confidence ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The two iconic clubs are set to face off in a week 14 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with the Phobians playing as hosts in Kumasi due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium by the National Sports Authority.

In anticipation of the titanic clash, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua urged Kotoko fans to turn up in large numbers, expressing his belief that his team will secure victory.

"I'm sure Kotoko will defeat Hearts on Sunday, so our supporters should show up in large numbers so we can all celebrate the win.

We will give Hearts of Oak money because that is what they want, and we (Kotoko) will take all three points," he confidently stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

Asante Kotoko currently sits in 7th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points, while Hearts of Oak occupies the 8th spot with 16 points after 13 games.