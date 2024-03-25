2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC has been officially charged by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee for allegedly violating Section 16 of the Disciplinary Code, 2019, and Section 34 (6) (d) of the Ghana Premier League regulations.

The charges stem from reported incidents of inappropriate behavior by Kotoko's fans towards match officials during their match against Nations FC on Monday night.

Additionally, the club's social media commentary on the match officials in the same fixture is alleged to constitute misconduct that tarnishes the reputation of the sport.

As per the announcement, Asante Kotoko has until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to respond to the charges brought against them.

The match in question saw Asante Kotoko suffer a 1-0 defeat against Nations FC, with Asamoah Boateng Afriyie netting the decisive goal in the first half at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

This latest development adds to Asante Kotoko's woes, as they continue to struggle in the Ghana Premier League.

The team is currently enduring a five-match winless streak, having lost all of their recent matches. As a result, they have slipped to the 9th position in the league standings.