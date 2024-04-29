3 hours ago

Prosper Narteh Ogum, coach of Asante Kotoko, has candidly addressed one of the team's primary challenges this season: their inconsistency in finding the back of the net.

Despite taking an early lead against Medeama SC in their recent Matchday 28 encounter, Kotoko was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after conceding an equalizer from a penalty kick.

Reflecting on the match and the broader issue of goal-scoring, Ogum acknowledged that while the team generates numerous scoring opportunities, converting them into goals has proven to be a persistent struggle.

"We're creating plenty of opportunities, but converting them has been our Achilles' heel," Ogum remarked. He highlighted the discrepancy between the team's performance in training, where goals are frequent, and the challenges faced during actual match situations.

Recognizing the significance of goal-scoring in football, Ogum stressed the importance of improving Kotoko's efficiency in front of goal to capitalize on the chances they create.

As Kotoko aims to climb the league table, currently positioned 11th with 37 points, Ogum and his team are focused on their upcoming fixture against Legon Cities on Matchday 29.

The team's determination to address their goal-scoring woes will be put to the test at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, May 3rd.