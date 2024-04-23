1 hour ago

Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh, the coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has extended a heartfelt apology to the club's fans for the winless streak they endured in the last seven matches of the Ghanaian Premier League.

The apology came after Kotoko secured a narrow victory over Samartex FC on Sunday, April 21, 2024, ending their eight-match winless run in the league.

Addressing the supporters after the crucial win, Coach Narteh expressed his sincere regret for the disappointment caused and urged the fans to continue supporting the team through thick and thin.

"Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up. On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you," he conveyed during the post-match interview.

Kotoko secured the much-needed victory with a 1-0 result at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, courtesy of Enoch Morrison's converted penalty in the second half, clinching all three points.

Despite the relief of ending the winless streak, the Kumasi-based side remains under pressure, aiming to distance themselves further from the relegation zone.

The victory has propelled them five points clear of relegation, providing a glimmer of hope for the remainder of the season.

Asante Kotoko is now preparing to face defending champions Medeama in their upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture, with hopes of maintaining their newfound momentum following the crucial triumph over Samartex.