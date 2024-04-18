4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC's head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has been instructed to continue his role with the club following a crisis meeting convened by the life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The meeting, held at Otumfuo's residence in Manhyia on April 18, brought together key stakeholders, including players, the technical team, and the Interim Management Committee (IMC), to address pressing concerns within the club, particularly its recent performance challenges in the Ghana Premier League.

With Kotoko enduring a downturn in form, including just one victory in their last seven matches, unrest within the club reached a peak when a faction of supporters disrupted a training session, calling for Ogum's resignation.

In response, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II intervened to convene the emergency meeting, affirming Ogum's position as head coach alongside the IMC.

The decisions made during this pivotal assembly are expected to chart the course for Kotoko as they navigate through the ongoing league season, seeking solutions to their struggles.

As they aim to regain momentum, Kotoko is preparing to face league leaders FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in their upcoming Matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.