2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum acknowledges the team's improvement following their visit to the Manhyia Palace earlier this month.

The Porcupine Warriors have secured four points in their last two games, a notable contrast to the single point obtained in the previous seven matches.

They secured a 1-0 victory against Samartex in Kumasi before earning a point in Tarkwa against Medeama.

Although they are still grappling with relegation concerns, Ogum perceives positive signs and attributes part of the improvement to their visit to the palace of the esteemed king, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who also serves as the club's owner.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title-winning coach views this visit as a timely intervention that has positively impacted the team.

"No one in this world will meet the King and the King will talk to him and he will disobey the King, so I think it is good we went to Manhyia to listen to some pieces of advice from the King, from the owner, from the landlord so I think it is good and I think it is doing the trick for.

"We want to thank the King for his timely intervention, we are grateful to him and to the supporters and Asanteman and if this support continues, I think the face of the team will change," he said after Saturday's draw against reigning league champions.