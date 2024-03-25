1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum faces mounting pressure to reverse the club's fortunes in the next three matches, following a string of four consecutive losses in the Ghana Premier League.

The recent setback, a narrow 1-0 defeat against local rivals Nations FC, extended Kotoko's losing streak to five in their last six games, leaving them trailing by 10 points behind the league leaders.

At the outset of the second round, Kotoko was met with high expectations after an impressive showing in the first phase, where they secured a second-place finish.

However, Ogum has encountered challenges in maintaining consistency, with the team's performance levels dwindling and fans expressing discontent.

The upcoming matches against Bechem United, Nsoatreman FC, and Dreams FC are pivotal for Ogum, with his future at Asante Kotoko hanging in the balance, as reported by Akoma Sports.

Success in these fixtures presents Ogum with an opportunity to rejuvenate the team's campaign and potentially secure his position within the club.

Amid escalating pressure, Ogum remains resolute in his commitment to turning around the team's fortunes.

In a recent interview, he pledged to address the situation, emphasizing the importance of unity and support from the fans in guiding Kotoko toward improvement.

For Prosper Ogum, navigating through this challenging second stint—following a triumphant initial phase when he clinched the league title—the next three matches carry immense significance, not only for his coaching career at Asante Kotoko but also for shaping the trajectory of the entire season for the struggling club.