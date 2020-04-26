53 minutes ago

Ghanaian powerhouse, Asante Kotoko SC has sent congratulatory message to Owner and Life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 21st anniversary since ascending the Royal throne of the great Ashanti Kingdom.

In a social media post, the Porcupine Warriors hailed the King of the Ashanti for his exemplary leadership.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II succeeded his elder brother Opoku Ware II on the 26th April, 1999 in a coronation held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, then Kumasi Sports Stadium to take over the ruling of the Asanteman.

The 16th Asantehene has played key roles in the development and professionalism of Asante Kotoko SC and has ensured successful administrations at the club which is now under the leadership of Dr. Kwame Kyei.

Asante Kotoko have won several trophies under the watch of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the Asantehene including six league trophies and three FA Cups reaching two continental cup games finals.