Asante Kotoko SC is reportedly eyeing Hamza Obeng, a former assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, to replace David Dickson Ocloo, who recently resigned from his position with the club.

Ocloo, who had been with Kotoko since September 2021, stepped down just ahead of the team’s crucial 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League last weekend.

During his time at Kotoko, he worked closely with head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and contributed significantly to their success, including the 2021/22 league title.

With Ocloo’s departure, the Porcupine Warriors are looking to bolster their technical team, and 31-year-old Hamza Obeng has emerged as a strong candidate.

Hamza Obeng’s Coaching Background



Medeama SC (2017–2021): Obeng was a vital part of Medeama’s technical team, serving as assistant coach to Samuel Boadu.



Hearts of Oak (2021–2022): He followed Boadu to Hearts of Oak, where he played a key role in the club’s success. Obeng helped the Phobians clinch their first Ghana Premier League title in a decade during the 2020/21 season, along with two consecutive FA Cup triumphs in 2021 and 2022.



Vision FC: Currently, Obeng is the assistant coach of Vision FC, where he also previously served as head coach and guided the team to promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight.

Obeng’s experience with successful teams and his familiarity with the Ghana Premier League make him a compelling option for Kotoko, who are looking to maintain their momentum this season.

If appointed, Hamza Obeng would bring a wealth of tactical knowledge and a proven track record of working with some of the league’s top teams.

Kotoko fans will be keen to see if this potential partnership materializes and how it could shape the team’s performance moving forward.