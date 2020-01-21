18 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko forward Songne Yacouba has reportedly handed in a transfer request at the club as he continue his quest to force a move away from the club.

The Burkina Faso international has handed in a written transfer request to end his stay with to Ghana Premier League heavyweights, according to reports from Kessben FM.

The 28-year-old has rejected several offers tabled before him by the Porcupine Warriors to extend his contract.

His current contract with the Kumasi-based club will expire in April this year and has refused to sign a contract extension with the club after several attempts to have him stay put.

Last Sunday, the club's Executive Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei revealed that his outfit can't afford the demands of the dreadlocks attacker which is around $150,000 for a three-year deal.

According to a report filed by Kessben FM, Yacouba has told the officials of the Kumasi-based club that he want to leave for a new club.

It is believed that several clubs in Ghana including Legon Cities FC and Hearts of Oak are monitoring his situation at Asante Kotoko for his possible acquisition.

Kickgh.com understands that management of Asante Kotoko have told Coach Maxwell Konadu to exclude the 28-year-old from their squad for their Ghana Premier League match-day six clash with Hearts of Oak next weekend.

He joined Asante Kotoko on a two-year deal after a successful trial at the club in 2018.

Yacouba rose to the fame to become the fans favorite during their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign where he scored two goals with five assists.

His sterling output secured the club a place in the group stages of the competition where he was chased by several clubs including Nkana FC, Zesco United, Al Hilal and others.

He is yet to score in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after featuring in all the five matches played so far by Asante Kotoko