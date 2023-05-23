22 minutes ago

In a commanding display, Asante Kotoko, the reigning champions, outclassed bottom-placed Kotoku Royals with a convincing 3-1 triumph at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday. Georges Mfegue Omgba stole the show with two rapid-fire goals early in the match, while Rocky Dwamena sealed the victory with a goal in the second half.

The Porcupine Warriors wasted no time in asserting their dominance as Mfegue found the back of the net in the 8th minute, putting Asante Kotoko in the lead. Continuing their relentless attack, Mfegue struck again 20 minutes later, securing his brace and further solidifying the champions' position. However, Kotoku Royals managed to reduce the deficit in the 36th minute when Richard Dzikoe, their forward, scored, bringing the score to 2-1 as the teams headed into halftime.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko reaped the rewards of their consistent pressure when Dwamena brilliantly found the back of the net, extending their lead to 3-1. Despite Kotoku Royals' valiant efforts to mount a comeback, they fell short as Asante Kotoko held their ground, determined to secure their first victory since April 23. On that occasion, they overcame Aduana FC with a 2-1 comeback win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

With this impressive triumph, Asante Kotoko now sits in fourth place with 47 points, trailing league leaders Medeama SC by six points. With only three games remaining in the season, the champions are determined to make a final push for the title and reclaim their spot at the top of the table.