4 hours ago

Reports from Kumasi suggest that Asante Kotoko has reached out to Bismark Kobby Mensah regarding the coaching position, raising questions about Prosper Ogum's future at the club.

The Interim Management Committee of the Ghanaian giants is allegedly scouting for a new coach following the team's lackluster performance in the Premier League's second round.

With only one win in eight matches since the start of the year, Kotoko finds themselves languishing in the 11th position on the table, prompting dissatisfaction among fans who voiced their concerns at the Adako Jachie training grounds.

The absence of both Ogum and his assistant, David Ocloo, during the fan visit has fueled speculation of Ogum's potential dismissal.

Meanwhile, Bismark Kobby Mensah, who began the season with Bechem United before departing, emerges as a potential candidate for the coaching role.

Mensah boasts extensive experience coaching in the topflight, having had stints with clubs like Karela United, Great Olympics, and Medeama SC.

As Kotoko navigates through a challenging period, the potential addition of Mensah to their coaching staff could signal a shift in direction as they aim to revive their fortunes in the league.