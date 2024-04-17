6 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee has delivered a firm ultimatum to coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, urging him to reverse the team's downward spiral in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled significantly in 2024, securing just one victory and enduring consecutive defeats at home against Accra Lions and Nsoatreman FC.

This string of poor performances has seen the once-promising team plummet to 11th place in the league standings, diminishing their title aspirations.

While Ogum enjoyed success with the team earlier in the season, positioning them as genuine contenders for the championship, recent developments have prompted swift action from the management.

Reports from Kumasi indicate that the IMC convened on Wednesday to address the situation, making it clear to Ogum that his tenure hinges on the outcomes of the next two fixtures.

Failure to secure wins in these crucial matches against league leaders Smaartex and Medeama could result in his dismissal.

The discontent among the fans reached a crescendo on Tuesday when supporters stormed the Adako Jachie training grounds to voice their frustrations over the team's underwhelming performance in the second round of the league.

Despite the clamour for Ogum's departure from some quarters of the fanbase, the final decision rests with the IMC.

It is anticipated that the committee will convene with the club's owner, King Otumfuo Osei Tutu, to deliberate on the best course of action moving forward.