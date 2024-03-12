4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has been dealt a blow with the news that midfielder Kyei Dwamena will be sidelined for approximately six weeks due to an injury sustained during a match against Karela United.

Dwamena was forced to leave the field during the encounter with Karela United after suffering a Jones Fracture to his left foot.

The club confirmed his absence in a statement released on their official website, expressing regret over the unfortunate injury.

"Michael Kyei Dwamena will be out for a period of six weeks following an injury he sustained last Saturday.

The midfielder was taken off before full-time in our 1-0 defeat to Karela United in Nalerigu, following a bad tackle.

A careful medical examination by the club’s medical team yesterday revealed that the midfielder has suffered a 'Jones Fracture of the left foot'," the statement read.

Dwamena's injury adds to the list of sidelined players for Asante Kotoko, with winger Isaac Agyapong and Sherif Mohammed also currently nursing injuries.

The absence of these key players presents a challenge for Asante Kotoko as they prepare for their upcoming match against Accra Lions in midweek.