9 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of their former captain, Ernest Papa Arko, who died in the early hours of Sunday, November 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

The club paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary figure who made significant contributions to Asante Kotoko during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

In 1980, Arko captained a team that was considered one of the most talented squads at the time, leading Asante Kotoko to the finals of the 1982 African Cup of Champions Clubs competition.

Although they were defeated by Al Ahly SC of Egypt, Arko's leadership left an indelible mark on the club.

Continuing as captain in 1983, Ernest Papa Arko played a pivotal role as Asante Kotoko secured victory in the CAF Champions League.

His name is enshrined among the club's legends for his exceptional leadership and contributions on the field.

Arko also represented Ghana in the 1980 African Cup of Nations, where the team fell short in defending their title. Additionally, he played a role in the 1984 African Nations Cup tournament.

Ernest Papa Arko's passing is a significant loss for Asante Kotoko and the football community at large. This marks the third loss for the club in the last month, following the untimely deaths of Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun.

The football community mourns the departure of another legend, and Asante Kotoko pays tribute to a cherished figure in their history.