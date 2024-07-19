10 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are on the verge of finalizing the transfer of Bofoakwa Tano talisman Dauda Saaka.

The highly-rated forward had a standout season in the league, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances, which drew the attention of several clubs, including the Porcupine Warriors.

Saaka played a crucial role for Bofoakwa Tano, who, despite their relegation to the lower division, made a remarkable run to the MTN FA Cup final, ultimately falling to Nsoatreman FC.

His impressive performances have made him a coveted target for Asante Kotoko, who are now in advanced talks to bring him on board.

According to local media reports, Dauda, who still has two years remaining on his contract with Bofoakwa Tano, is set to join Kotoko soon.

The negotiations between Kotoko and Bofoakwa Tano are reportedly in their final stages. Once completed, Dauda will undergo a mandatory medical examination before officially signing with the club.

The highly-rated attacker is expected to sign a three-year deal with Asante Kotoko, where he is anticipated to be a valuable asset, considering his exploits in the previous season.

The addition of Saaka will undoubtedly strengthen the Porcupine Warriors' attacking options as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.