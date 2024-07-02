4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is set to enhance their attacking prowess by signing Sudanese striker Karim Abdelrahman for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The 19-year-old forward, recommended by Sudan national team head coach and Asante Kotoko IMC member Kwesi Appiah, has shown immense potential and versatility on the pitch.

Karim Abdelrahman, who began his football journey with Al-Merreikh, is the younger brother of Mohammed Karim Abdelrahman, a prominent striker for Sudan's national team and Al Hilal.

Despite his young age, Karim has already earned a reputation for his impressive physique and ability to play with both feet, along with a talent for scoring headers.

Sudanese journalist Rahim described Karim as "a very promising talent with a strong build, capable of playing with both feet and scoring headers."

His potential signing is seen as a crucial addition to the Porcupine Warriors, who are aiming to rebuild after a disappointing season that saw them finish sixth and miss out on silverware.

In their restructuring efforts, Asante Kotoko has parted ways with eighteen players, with plans to loan out some of the remaining squad members and offer new contracts to others.

The inclusion of Karim Abdelrahman represents a strategic move to strengthen the team's offensive lineup and compete at the highest level in the 2024/25 season.

Fans are eagerly anticipating how the young Sudanese striker will integrate into the team and contribute to Asante Kotoko's quest for success in the upcoming season.