Asante Kotoko Newboy, Emmanuel Sarkodie has set his sight on becoming a mainstay in the club's midfield when the Ghana premier league eventually resumes.

Speaking in an interview with the club's official online App, the 23-year old sensation revealed that he is not scared by the quality of the midfielders on the roaster of the Porcupine Warriors.

Sarkodie will have to compete for a place in the Kotoko midfield with more established players such as Justice Blay, Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Senanu and Kwame Adom Frimpong.

But the former Nkoranza Warriors anchorman is adamant he is up to the task.

"You cannot mention the names of the best midfielders in Ghana and leave out Senanu, Blay, Frimpong, and Mudasiru, but I believe in myself and the quality that I possess, so they do not scare me at all," Sarkodie told Kotoko Express App

"They have their individual qualities and I also have mine. I have been working very hard throughout my career. I know the kind of preparations I am going through and have gone through. I believe that I can cope with the challenge and get some good number of game minutes", the midfielder added.

Sarkodie has never played in the Premier League having made his name in the Division-One League with Nkoranza Warriors after a stint with Cameroonian giants, Coton Sport du Garoua.

"I have not played in the Premier League before but that can not slow down my progress in the division. I am much better than most of the players in the league. Kotoko would not have come for me if I was not."

He joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal from second-tier club Nkoranza Warriors.