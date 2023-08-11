1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko has announced the acquisition of left-back Nanabayin Amoah, who has signed with the club until 2026.

The 22-year-old's arrival marks the second defensive addition during this transfer window, following the completion of successful mandatory medical tests and agreement of terms with the club.

Known for his speed and powerful crossing ability, Nanabayin Amoah comes to the Porcupine Warriors from Venomous Vipers after a season with the Cape Coast-based club.

With aspirations of making his family proud, Nanabayin is excited about this opportunity to represent Asante Kotoko.

"Just a few weeks ago, the thought of being here never crossed my mind. However, I've always harbored the desire to represent this club, and now that I have the chance, I'm fully committed to giving my all, forging wonderful memories with my new teammates, and making my family proud," he expressed.

Asante Kotoko's continued efforts to strengthen their squad showcase their dedication to achieving success in the upcoming season, with Nanabayin Amoah's addition expected to contribute to the team's defensive prowess and overall performance on the field.