55 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced a new policy for recruiting players into the club's youth team.

The club has established a minimum height requirement of 155 centimeters for all prospective youth players.

This policy comes as part of the club's efforts to replenish their squad following a major clear-out that saw over 20 players leave the team.

Ogum highlighted that the new height criteria, combined with comprehensive screening, have enabled them to attract talented and intelligent young players.

Ogum expressed confidence in the quality of the new recruits, stating, "We came up with a baseline requirement for height, so we decided that every youth team player we would recruit should be at least 155 centimeters tall.

Once we had these basic criteria in place, we brought them in and screened them, which is why we were able to get these boys."

He further praised the current talent, noting their skills and intelligence, both on and off the pitch.