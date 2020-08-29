3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly shown interest in signing Aduana Stars powerhouse Caleb Amankwa when his contract expires.

The Porcupines coach Maxwell Konadu is a huge admirer of the Ghana U-23 player, And he’d love to sign the versatile defender before this season’s Africa campaign begins.

Per reports gathered, Kotoko have expressed interest in signing Caleb Amankwa after his contract expires with the Ogya boys.

The former WAFA defender has few months to end his contract with Aduana as many clubs including local and foreign are chasing for his signature.

In Maxwell Konadu’s eyes, Caleb is one of the best defenders on the local scene and feels he can help him turn the Warriors into title-winners and also protect the defence.

But Kotoko are not the only club interested in the player as the likes AshGold, Hearts of Oak and Medeama have all a shown interest in the defender.

Amankwa played an integral part for Aduana in their CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign the last two seasons.