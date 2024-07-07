3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of Sudanese striker AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub.

Yoouef Yagoub joins the Porcupine Warriors on a one-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional year, from Sudanese club Hay Alwady.

The striker is expected to bolster Asante Kotoko's attack following the departure of last season's top scorer, Steven Dese Mukwala.

The Kumasi-based giants are currently in a rebuilding phase, having released over 22 players after a challenging campaign.

Yoouef Yagoub is the first signing of the window, signaling the club's intent to make early moves in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Sudanese forward is likely to make his debut for Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup against Hearts of Oak on July 17, 2024.

Additionally, Great Olympics duo Benjamin Asare and Emmanuel Antwi are also expected to join Asante Kotoko in the coming days.