28 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League Champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will travel to the Caribbean in November to face Belize's national team.

The two combatants are expected to play two top-friendly matches to test their strength on the sidelines of the Mayor of Belmopan's upcoming Mayor's Conference in Belize.

The Football Federation of Belize (FB) officially invited Kotoko, who won the Ghana Premier League last season, for the two games, and Kotoko has accepted the invitation.

During a historical day ceremony in Belmopan, the General Secretary of the Football Federation of Belize (EFI), Bail Foner, signed the dotted lines for the games to take place.

Painck Chel Agyemang, a Migungen member of Kotoko, signed the agreement to indicate Kotoko's readiness to honour the two mats.

Significantly, the Magur and other top dignitaries from Belize witnessed the design.

Farl Jones said, "We look forward to working closely with Kotoko to improve our national team at home, develop some of their skills they have and team from experience."

He said the games between the FFB and the Alocan Clubs of Cos gen, Jester, the two ends of Belize, beat Belie in front of their home sup porters, and lauded the officials of Belize for their warm invitation.

Ms. Sheran Palacio said football has the potential to bring countries in the world together, hoping that the upcoming game would help deepen Ghana-Belize ties.

She also extended an invitation to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to bring the female football national teams to Belize for a friendly game with the Belize

Read the full release: