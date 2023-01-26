16 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have transferred striker Samuel Boateng to fellow Premier League side FC Samartex.

The striker has joined the timber boys on loan till the end of the 2022/2023 season after falling down the pecking order at the reds.

Asante Kotoko confirmed the move on Wednesday, 25th January with an official announcement on their various social media handles.

“Our forward, Samuel Boateng joins premier side Samartex FC on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season. We wish Boateng the best on loan,” the statement from Asante Kotoko said this evening.

The striker has been on the periphery of the first team as he has struggled for game time under Burknabe gaffer Seydou Zerbo this campaign.

Boateng has made just seven appearances for the porcupine warriors this season but has now decided to look elsewhere for playing time in the interim.

He joined Asante Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season from lower-tier side Future Stars FC.